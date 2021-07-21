Zach Ertz Rumors: 'Great Chance' TE Is with Eagles to Start Season Despite Trade Buzz

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

There is reportedly a "great chance" Zach Ertz remains with the Philadelphia Eagles at the beginning of the 2021 season despite ongoing trade rumors dating back to last season.

Howard Eskin of 94 WIP reported Ertz will be at Eagles camp when it opens July 27, and he's "over the issues" that created a fissure in his relationship with the organization.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

