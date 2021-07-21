Bucks Parade 2021: Route, Scheduled Date and More Known Details

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Milwaukee Bucks announced early Wednesday morning that they will celebrate their 2020-21 NBA championship with a parade through downtown Milwaukee on Thursday.

Bucks president Peter Feigin emphatically declared the parade will occur Thursday following Milwaukee's 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday:

With that victory, the Bucks won their first championship in 50 years, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added an NBA Finals MVP award to his two NBA MVP trophies thanks in large part to a 50-point performance in Game 6.

According to Tom Daykin of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the expectation is that the parade will go down Wisconsin Avenue, although no official announcement has been made.

The Bucks have yet to announce a start time for the parade, although holding it Thursday makes sense, as it will allow United States Olympians Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday to take part before catching a flight to Tokyo.

Thursday's parade will be made even more special by the fact that the Bucks haven't won a championship since 1971 and didn't have a parade following that triumph 50 years ago, per Daykin.

Giannis, Middleton, Holiday, head coach Mike Budenholzer and fan favorite Bobby Portis figure to be central figures in the celebration when Bucks fans enjoy their first championship parade.