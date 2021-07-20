Saints Rumors: Kwon Alexander Making Free-Agent Visit to New Orleans

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker Kwon Alexander is visiting with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added the interest in Alexander's services extends beyond New Orleans.

The 26-year-old made seven appearances for the Saints in 2020 following a midseason trade from the San Francisco 49ers. Across 12 games for both teams, he finished with 57 tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack.

Alexander suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in December. According to Schefter, he's clear to work out in football-related drills.

In some cases, professional athletes haven't been the same after experiencing a major Achilles injury. But the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart have made successful returns to the basketball court, and Richard Sherman played his way into the 2019 Pro Bowl after his July 2018 injury.

Before the Achilles tear, Alexander's value had dropped a bit since he reached his only Pro Bowl in 2017. A torn ACL and torn pectoral muscle limited him to 14 games across 2018 and 2019.

Given his injury problems, it seems unlikely that Alexander will land a massive multiyear contract. He's a sensible short-term gamble, though.

Because they didn't have much financial wiggle room, the Saints made few outside offseason additions. With just under $12.3 million to spend, per Spotrac, pursuing Alexander is a cost-effective way for New Orleans to augment a defense that allowed the fourth-fewest yards per game (310.9) in 2020.