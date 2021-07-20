Aaron Rodgers Rumors: QB Declined Packers Contract Offer to Be Top-Paid NFL Player

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File

A new wrinkle in the saga between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has come to light.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers turned down a two-year contract extension earlier this offseason that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

