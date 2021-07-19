Peyton, Eli Manning Agree to 3-Year ESPN Contract to Host Alternate MNF Telecast

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will take part in an alternate telecast for Monday Night Football for 10 games a year over the next three seasons, ESPN announced Monday.

ESPN will host the normal broadcast led by Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry for each of the 19 games (including a Week 18 doubleheader). An additional 10 games will feature a "MegaCast" on ESPN2 headlined by Peyton and Eli from a remote location.

Celebrities, current and former players are also expected to join the alternate broadcast.

"Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans," Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN and Sports Content, said in a statement. "Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends."

Eli also got into the spirit of the new deal by retweeting an old SportsCenter commercial featuring the two brothers:

The former New York Giants star spent 16 years in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls before retiring in 2019.

Peyton split his 17 years in the NFL between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, winning two titles and five MVP Awards. He retired in 2015 with many expecting an eventual move into broadcasting.

The 45-year-old has worked for ESPN since 2019 with Peyton's Places airing on ESPN+, but this further expands his role at the network.