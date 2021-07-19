Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Haven't Made 'Any Move' Toward Dealing QB

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Despite speculation about a Deshaun Watson trade throughout the offseason, the Houston Texans haven't tried to deal the star quarterback, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

The Texans haven't made "any move toward trading him at all," Rapoport said.

Watson reportedly requested a trade at the start of the offseason, but the discussion took a backseat after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct by the quarterback.

According to Rapoport, there are no immediate plans to settle the lawsuits with the two sides having a "fundamental disagreement" over whether to disclose information in the suits.

Despite question marks about his future, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported Watson has been "working out rigorously" this offseason, noting the quarterback "plans to play somehow, somewhere."

Regardless of the outcome of the lawsuits, Watson could face discipline from the league under the personal conduct policy.

The 25-year-old could still draw interest in the trade market based on his on-field play.

Watson has earned three straight Pro Bowl selections as one of the top dual-threat passers in the NFL. He led the league in 2020 with 4,823 passing yards to go with 444 rushing yards, totaling 36 touchdowns on the year.

He was seemingly seeking a fresh start after a 4-12 season with the Texans, but his future remains uncertain with just a week to go before the start of training camp.