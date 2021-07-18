Steelers Rumors: Melvin Ingram to Visit PIT amid Search for Pass-Rush Help

AP Photo/Justin Edmonds

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to bolster their pass rush this offseason, and they are reportedly interested in a three-time Pro Bowler who could help them do just that.

According to Jason La Canfora of 105.7 The Fan, the AFC North team that is "on the hunt for pass-rush help" plans on bringing in Melvin Ingram III for a visit this week. Ingram has played his entire career for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2012.

Pittsburgh was an impressive third in the league at 19.5 points allowed per game during the 2020 campaign thanks largely to its pass rush.

In fact, no team finished with more than the Steelers' 56 sacks, as T.J. Watt, Stephon Tuitt, Bud Dupree and Cameron Heyward made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks. However, the Tennessee Titans signed Dupree this offseason, so there's a need for someone like Ingram to step right in and help ensure the pass rush maintains its dominance.

The 32-year-old made three straight Pro Bowls from 2017 through 2019 and had 24.5 sacks during that span. He has five seasons with seven or more sacks on his resume.

Despite that previous production, he wasn't the same player in 2020 as he dealt with injuries.

Ingram failed to record a single sack and had just 10 tackles while appearing in seven games. He was placed on injured reserve twice because of knee concerns and was unable to form a dynamic one-two punch on the edge alongside Joey Bosa.

While he is likely no longer in his prime and coming off such an injury-plagued season, Ingram also wouldn't be asked to anchor the pass rush if he were to sign with the Steelers.

There's a good chance he'd see plenty of one-on-one blocking with players like Watt, Tuitt and Heyward demanding attention, which could help him return to form.