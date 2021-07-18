USA Olympics Coach Mike Teti Accused of Physical Threats, Verbal Abuse by Rowers

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Nine rowers have accused United States Rowing Association men's coach Mike Teti of physical and verbal threats ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Janie McCauley of the Associated Press reported Saturday the rowers' accounts come amid an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee into U.S. Rowing's national team programs.

"He'll vary so wildly from the guy that you think is actually going to have his uncle kill you if you don't win ... to the guy that's crying and telling you that he loves you," an unnamed former Olympic rower told the AP. "That exists in the same guy—and I believe both of them. There is a storm raging inside that guy that he has a hard time controlling."

Other athletes who've been coached by Teti told McCauley his coaching style "breeds winners." Teti released a statement to the AP about the allegations against him.

"I believe that I have coached fairly, with the athletes' well-being in mind," he said. "Any athlete who thinks they have been the subject of improper conduct or unfair treatment should voice that concern in the appropriate venue. U.S. Rowing has reporting mechanisms and personnel in place for that very purpose, and has a zero tolerance policy for retaliation."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.