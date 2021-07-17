Colts Owner Jim Irsay Buys Elton John's Touring Piano for $915,000 at Auction

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has purchased Elton John's piano for $915,000 at an auction, per ESPN's Mike Wells.

Irsay confirmed the purchase on Twitter Saturday.

Per Wells, Irsay bought a Steinway & Sons Model D Grand Piano. Heritage Auctions ran the auction Saturday in Dallas. Wells also wrote that John used the piano on tour from 1974 to 1993 and that it is inscribed with this message: "Enjoy this as much as I have, Elton John."

Irsay is an avid memorabilia collector and music fan.

Per the Colts' official website, his collection includes (among other items) handwritten Bob Dylan lyrics and a drum head from the Grateful Dead, signed by drummer Mickey Hart. He also has a guitar collection.

His memorabilia collection extends outside music, though. Perhaps most notably, he owns former President Richard Nixon's resignation letter, per the Colts' website. Irsay also has a Masters flag signed by Tiger Woods in 2005, when he won his fourth green jacket.