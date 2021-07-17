Jared McCann Traded to Maple Leafs from Penguins for Filip Hallander, Draft Pick

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded center Jared McCann to the Toronto Maple Leafs for center Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick, the team announced.

Elliotte Friedman originally relayed the terms of the deal ahead of the Saturday afternoon deadline to finalize rosters before the expansion draft.

McCann spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with Pittsburgh after being sent to the Penguins in a trade with the Florida Panthers. He's been solid but stuck playing on the third line behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. In 2020-21, McCann totaled 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games.

The Penguins now don't have to decide whether to protect him from the Seattle Kraken in Wednesday's expansion draft.

Hallander is a 21-year-old prospect who was originally drafted by the Penguins in 2018 but was sent to Toronto as part of the August 2020 deal that brought Kasperi Kapanen to Pittsburgh. He has remained overseas on loan since being drafted, playing for the Lulea HF of the SHL the previous two seasons.

It seems likely that Hallander will make his way stateside sooner rather than later following the completion of this trade.