LeBron James' 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Takes Top Box Office Spot on Opening Weekend

Space Jam: A New Legacy may not be beloved by critics, but audiences obviously feel differently.

The LeBron James-helmed sequel is set to debut No. 1 at the box office with a $32 million opening weekend, per Jeremy Fuster of The Wrap. Space Jam was expected to open at $20 million and sit behind Black Widow in the box-office charts, but it appears a combination of millennial nostalgia and family viewings led to a significantly higher opening.

Much like its predecessor, Space Jam: A New Legacy drew mostly negative reviews from critics and currently sits at 31 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And, much like its predecessor, audiences ignored the critics and largely came away satisfied with the film, with A New Legacy earning a stellar A- CinemaScore from audiences.

The important question when watching Space Jam or any movie like it is not whether it is a piece of cinema that will stand the test of time. It's whether you had fun watching the movie.

The answer for both the first and second iterations of Space Jam seems to almost unilaterally be "yes." Numbers don't lie.

