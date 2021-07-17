Giannis on Epic Game 4 NBA Finals Block: 'Incredible What Your Body Is Able to Do'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo can't quite find the words to describe his game-saving block at the end of his team's Game 4 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Nearly 48 hours after he backpedaled his way to breaking up an alley-oop from Devin Booker to Deandre Ayton, Antetokounmpo was still trying to make sense of just how he accomplished one of the most epic blocks in NBA Finals history.

"It's incredible what your body is [able] to do," Antetokounmpo told reporters Friday. "When you think about winning, you go to the extreme."

That extreme was absolutely necessary. Already facing a 2-1 series deficit, the Bucks needed to pull off a victory in Game 4 to avoid heading back to Phoenix down 3-1 on the brink of elimination. Milwaukee led 101-99 with 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter when Ayton caught a lob from Booker.

By all accounts, it should've tied the game. Then, the Greek Freak got in the way.

The Bucks went on to win 109-103.

"I cannot explain the play," Antetokounmpo said. "But, at the end of the day, that's in the past. When you talk about the past, that's your ego talking. It's in the past. It's over with. I got to move on. I got to keep making winning plays. I got to keep competing. I got to keep finding ways to help my team be great. Great moment. I appreciate the moment. Great moment. [But] we got to move on."