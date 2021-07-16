Report: Gabriel Landeskog Interested in Avs, Lightning, Golden Knights in Free Agency

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Veteran winger Gabriel Landeskog is reportedly interested in several teams if he is unable to come to terms on a new contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

According to Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders, St. Louis Blues and Florida Panthers are among the teams on the impending free agent's wish list.

Landeskog, 28, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Avalanche in the 2011 NHL draft, and he has spent his entire 10-year NHL career in Colorado.

