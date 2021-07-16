Video: Frontier League Players Charge Into Stands After Fans Throw Beer at Them

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

A brawl nearly broke out between players and fans at a Frontier League baseball game on Thursday night in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Barstool Sports' TJ Hitchings captured video as members of the Sussex County Miners and New Jersey Jackals climbed into the stands to confront rowdy spectators:

TMZ Sports reported it was $1 beer night at Yogi Berra Stadium, and one eyewitness said fans began throwing beer toward the players, which led to the tense exchange that temporarily halted play.

Other players were able to prevent any serious physical altercations and the game eventually resumed without further issue, per TMZ.

The on-field action was also wild as the clubs combined for 14 runs over the first three innings and 29 runs in the game.

Sussex County carried a two-run lead into the bottom of the ninth, but New Jersey nearly completed a comeback. It scored once while putting the potential tying run on second and the possible winning run on first before Michael Mediavilla recorded the final out for the save.

The Miners improved to 27-14 with the 15-14 win, while the Jackals dropped to 21-20. It marked the end of a four-game series between the teams.