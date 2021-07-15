Police: Richard Sherman's Father-in-Law Pepper-Sprayed NFL Star During Altercation

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

More allegations have emerged following the Wednesday morning arrest and booking of NFL free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman on suspicion of burglary domestic violence at King County Jail in Seattle.

Per Gene Johnson of the Associated Press, Raymond Moss, who is Sherman's father-in-law, told police that he pepper-sprayed the 10-year NFL veteran and armed himself with a gun after the ex-Seattle Seahawk and San Francisco 49er attempted to break into his in-laws' Redmond, Washington home.

"The family began to yell in fear," Moss told police in a statement. "I used pepper spray on Sherman's face through the partially opened door as he was still banging and attempting to gain entry. I told him to stop. I armed myself with my handgun at this time fearing for the safety of myself and my family."

In addition to the aforementioned burglary charge, Johnson reported that Sherman was booked on "suspicion of resisting arrest, malicious mischief and residential burglary."

The Washington State Patrol also said that it would "recommend charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run," according to Johnson.

Bob Condotta, Sara Jean Green and Patrick Malone of the Seattle Times reported on the alleged crash:

"He is also being investigated for drunken driving and a hit-and-run after he apparently drove into a construction site on Highway 520, struck a concrete barrier, and left the scene in his badly damaged vehicle, according to the State Patrol. The Patrol obtained a warrant for a blood draw and tests to determine his blood-alcohol content are pending."

Per ESPN, a woman who identified herself as Sherman's wife said in a publicly released 911 call that the cornerback was "drunk and belligerent" and was "threatening to kill himself." She also said that Sherman was potentially headed to her parents' house in Redmond.

Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss, provided this statement to the Seattle Times:

“At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody. My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

Sherman's 10 years in the NFL include seven with the Seahawks and three with the 49ers. The five-time All-Pro has played in three Super Bowls (two with Seattle, one with San Francisco), winning one with the Seahawks in Feb. 2014.