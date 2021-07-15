Quandre Diggs Talks Trade to Seahawks, Switch to No. 6 Jersey, More in B/R AMA

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and will look to build on that as the NFC West team eyes a playoff run in 2021.

He joined Bleacher Report for an AMA on Thursday and opened up about a number of topics, including the trade that sent him to Seattle, his jersey number and much more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@SuperSameeh What prompted you to switch back to your college number? Was it just taking advantage of the new rule or another reason?

I think it was a little bit of both, definitely taking advantage of the rule, guys getting to wear single digits. Also just honoring my brother, he has not passed away but he’s been my role model my entire life. Being to wear no. 6….hoping to switch it up, make a pro bowl and make it special

@BLMNathanielGoat Which safety did you look up to as a kid?

Big Ed Reed fan. He in my mind is the greatest safety to play the game. Him, Rod Woodson, Charles Woodson, Troy P. and B. Dawk. I’ve been a student of the game and want to emulate Ed Reed and Brian Dawkins. They’re two of my favorites

@PrimeVinceYoung What do you remember about knocking out Patrick Mahomes in college? (ton of people probably don’t even know this was a thing)

I mean it was just one of those things where I knew what play was coming and they showed that tendency. I just went and made a play. Me and Pat have a great relationship and I didn’t even want to keep bringing it up. It was just one of those bang-bang play where I knocked him out of the game. Was not trying to be dirty or anything, just wanted to be bowl eligible.

@DadBodRuss Have you ever taken a huge hit from a specific WR/TE? If so, who got you good?

Oh na man nobody really hit me too hard. Only one time I’ve really been hit was on an interception. I try to dish the hits out and avoid taking the hits.

@Abdulrahim1 What was your ‘welcome to the NFL’ moment?

Yea, I think I’ve had two of those things back-to-back. My first game was great, came in and played 10-12 plays thinking ‘this is not so bad.’ Second game went to Minnesota and not-so bad. Third game of the season we were playing Denver and our starting nickel got hurt. They said ‘you in’ and it was MNF with Peyton there. They had Manning, Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and they were deep. I’m out there tussling with Demaryius Thomas and I think they’re up 3-7 points. They got me lined up on the TE. Manning sees me in the slot and throws a perfect pass for a TD they go up 10. I’m thinking ‘dang I just lost us the game’. I’m a 6th-round pick thinking i’m about to get cut. Fourth week we play Seattle, thinking I’m going to bounce back. Going into the game...Seattle would play hurry-up ….. Russ throws this moon ball right to Doug Baldwin. I’m running but I don’t see the safety there. Russ throws a perfect ball and Doug catches it for a TD. Coaches on the sideline say ‘that’s not on you, that’s not on you’ and I’m thinking i’m going to get cut. Getting thrown into the fire it’s either mildew or barbeque. Luckily I was able to rebound after that

@WeirdDerp21 What was your immediate reaction to getting traded to Seattle?

I was shocked but excited for the move. Was able to link up with one of my best friends in Tyler Lockett. Going to a team that’s known for winning….known for it’s culture…(not audible)

@Austinsports99 Is Pete Carrol as savage as the rumors say?

I feel like Pete has an attitude that he brings and it’s like ‘ok i’ma play my tail off’ and honestly between him, Russ and Bobby it’s like who’s the face of the team really. Everybody loves him, he’s a players coach. He runs sprints during practice and you can see why he’s still energetic. He has a fire, passion and love for the game.

@NotRonaldAcunaJr Your best and funniest moment as a member of the Seahawks?

I would say probably the first playoff win against Philly two years ago. That was probably the dopest because I remember Pete singling me out saying ‘Q Diggs got his first playoff win’. You always dream of something like this and just getting the recognition was big.

@Just_in_Time What’s something you’ve seen DK do in practice or the weight room that blew your mind?

He’s a freak man, like a legit freak. DK is one of my favorite people. I remember when I first got there it was instant I remember joking with each other. We talk all the time, he’s a good dude and a special person. The way he works every day. That’s the story you hear from the Jerry Rices, the TO’s, you see it every day. He runs by guys at practice and he’s doing the same thing to these guys in the game. I remember my first week there it was the Atlanta game and he had like 3 TD’s. He’s special and one of the best receivers in the league.

@Shimmy_Berger What’s it like to play on a team with Russ? Where does he rank among QBs today?

He’s one of the best in the league, easily. His energy is contagious, how positive he is as a person is contagious. He makes you believe in anything. He can make you believe we can win being down 14 with 3 minutes. Not many people that can lead the way he leads and does it every week consistent day in day out. That’s just who he is.

@therealGM What’s the best trash talk you’ve ever heard?

Na not really because if you don’t talk to me I won’t talk to you. It take a lot for me to get into something. Most of the time i’m not saying too much anyway because I’mt rying to get calls, run full speed and catch my breath.

@lionsfan714 Are you looking forward to playing against Matt Stafford twice a year?

No doubt. That’s going to be probably two of my favorite games. The rivalry with the Rams is big anyways and now you add Staff to it, it just makes it that more fun. Staff is one of the best people I’ve been around. He’s a tremendous guy, a tremendous player and I’m just happy that he’s getting a chance now to be able to go to a winning culture and just enjoy some time in LA with one of the best coaches in the league, best offensive systems. After the game it’s going to be all love, before the game it’s going to be all love but during the game it’s going to be a chess match between me and him, so it will definitely be fun.

@TwoWayWigs What’s your favorite place in Seattle?

Not really yet because last year was COVID. It was our first full year and we plan on looking this year.

@jwr13 Advice for a young safety like myself?

Study your tape, always health is wealth. Stay healthy as much as you can. NEver take for granted being healthy and be a ball hawk. Everybody loves big hits and tackles but you go get that ball, it changes your life.

@Smee4Sports Which rookie should Seahawks fans be hyped for?

We only got like 3 of em. I’m excited for all of em. Didn’t get to see too much of em. Hopefully those guys help us to win games. Can’t tell you to look out for em but it’ll be a great year and hope they stand out.

Rapid Fire:

@Darnellmassie24 Your favorite city?

Austin

@Bigsauce941 Is a hotdog a sandwich?

No

@Yifi11 The one movie you can watch over and over again?

Life and The Wood

@Logan316 The offense that gives you the most problems is __

Sean McVay

@not_deucetatum Bucks or Suns?

LeBron James (lol) i’m going with the Suns I’m a CP fan...it’s 2-2 I’ll give it 6