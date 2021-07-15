49ers' John Lynch Reached out to Richard Sherman, Wife Ashley After CB's Arrest

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Thursday he reached out to Richard Sherman and his wife Ashley Moss to let them know the organization would be a "resource for them" after the veteran cornerback was arrested Wednesday.

"More than anything, just praying for them," Lynch said. "They're good people. Just praying that they find their way through this and we'll support them any way we can."

According to ESPN, a caller alerted 911 early on Wednesday morning that Sherman was intoxicated and had been fighting with a family member.

Per that report, "The caller described Sherman as being 'drunk and belligerent' and said he was 'threatening to kill himself.' The caller, who identified herself at one point as 'Ashley Sherman,' also said Sherman was 'being aggressive,' wrestled with her uncle and 'sent text messages to people saying he's going to hang himself.'"

Sherman is facing charges for allegedly crashing his SUV and leaving the scene of the crash, attempting to force his way into his in-laws' home and resisting arrest. Because it was his wife's parents' home, Sherman was arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence.

"At this time we're going to make no statements, except he didn't harm anybody," Moss told Bob Condotta, Sara Jean Green and Patrick Malone of the Seattle Times. "My kids were not harmed in the incident. He's a good person and this is not his character. We're doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."

Per the Seattle Times, court records indicated that "the King County Sheriff's Office obtained an extreme risk protection order (ERPO) against Sherman earlier this year to bar him from possessing firearms."

Details of the ERPO were not released.

The NFL Players' Association released the following statement Wednesday:

Sherman is the vice president of the NFLPA.

The 33-year-old is currently an NFL free agent. He appeared in five games for the 49ers last season, as calf injuries limited his playing time.