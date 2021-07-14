Richard Sherman 911 Call Audio Released After Arrest for Alleged Domestic Violence

MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

KIRO Radio 97.3 FM in Tacoma, Washington, obtained audio of the 911 call that preceded the arrest of NFL star Richard Sherman in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Speaking with an emergency dispatcher, a woman who identifies herself as Ashley Sherman and says she's Sherman's wife describes Sherman as "drunk and belligerent." The caller, who is audibly distressed, also says that Sherman was fighting with family members and "threatening to kill himself."

The woman also warned that Sherman said he would be combative with any police officers who arrived but that he didn't have a weapon.

Timothy Burke shared the isolated audio from the disturbing call:

The woman can also be heard asking Sherman to stop and tells the dispatcher he was trying to leave in a vehicle.

According to the Seattle Times, police in Redmond, Washington, booked Sherman into the King County Correctional Facility at 6:08 a.m. PT as part of an investigation into an allegation of burglary domestic violence.

Police responded to a reported burglary in progress at around 1:49 a.m., at which time Sherman was outside the home. The authorities said he fought with the arriving officers and that a police dog was used in his arrest.

Troopers from the Washington State Patrol were also looking for Sherman after they received reports of a one-car crash at around 1 a.m. The car had collided with a concrete barrier and was subsequently abandoned. Upon running the vehicle's license plate, troopers discovered it was registered to Sherman.

Patrol spokesman Sgt. Darren Wright said the State Patrol is looking into the situation as a suspected DUI and hit and run.

The NFL Players Association, for which Sherman is a vice president, said it became aware of the allegations and "activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved."

The NFL released a statement on Sherman saying it "investigates any incident involving law enforcement and if there is a violation of the personal conduct policy the player would be facing discipline" but noted he's still "eligible to sign with any team" as a free agent.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Sherman has yet to face formal charges resulting from the crash or the alleged burglary and can't be charged until he appears in court on Thursday. Redmond police chief Darrell Lowe said Sherman could also face charges of resisting arrest and malicious mischief, and a police spokesperson told Schefter he was denied bail as standard procedure for all domestic violence suspects.