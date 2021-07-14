Schefter: Eagles 'More Equipped' to Pursue Deshaun Watson Trade Than Any Team in NFL

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles could make a run at Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson.

During an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic's John Kinkade Show, Adam Schefter of ESPN described the Eagles as "more equipped to make a run at DeShaun Watson than any team out there."

Watson, who reportedly wants out of Houston, is facing 22 civil lawsuits from women alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

Schefter said he's "operating under the assumption that somehow this will be settled or he will serve his discipline for the league" or fulfill the terms of any outside adjudication. And once Watson is cleared to play, the Eagles "should be waiting."

Schefter reported in January that Watson had requested a trade after growing frustrated with the franchise's direction. The serious allegations against him have thrown his status for the 2021 season into limbo, though, and likely put any serious trade negotiations on hold for the time being.

The NFL has yet to suspend Watson or place him on the commissioner's exempt list. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 22 women filing suit against Watson, told Fox 26's Mark Berman in May that four of his clients had met with Lisa Friel, the NFL's lead investigator.

Rusty Hardin, who's representing Watson, told TMZ Sports in March that "any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In a legal filing one month later, Hardin also said the allegations "range from being misleading, to fraudulent, to slanderous."

Buzbee reiterated in a statement on Instagram in June that "there will not be a settlement, at least anytime soon."

The Athletic's Aaron Reiss noted Watson remains eligible to play for the time being, so a team could trade for him now while the NFL weighs its next steps and the lawsuits wind their way through the legal system.

Leaving the likelihood of a trade right now aside, the Eagles make sense as a long-term fit.

The departure of Carson Wentz paved the way for Jalen Hurts to be the starting quarterback. The 2021 season will likely be an audition for Hurts to prove himself. Should he struggle, Philadelphia might be moving in a different direction at quarterback in 2022.