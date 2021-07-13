X

    Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Fight Loser to Get Tattoo After Press Conference Bet

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 14, 2021

    Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

    Jake Paul, in his latest shameless act of self-promotion, made a bet with Tyron Woodley ahead of their upcoming exhibition boxing match on Aug. 29 in Cleveland: The loser will get a tattoo. 

    Specifically, the loser will get ink that reads "I love [the winner's name]," per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. 

    Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion who has fought some of the best fighters in the world during his career. Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer who last knocked out another former UFC fighter, Ben Askren, in March. 

    Granted, Askren made his name as an elite grappler, not as a striker. Woodley, meanwhile, won four fights in the UFC by either knockout or TKO from punches. He'll be a step up in the striking department, in other words. 

