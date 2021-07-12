Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Warriors 'Already Internally Discussed the Idea' of Deal

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly considered a potential destination for Damian Lillard if the Portland Trail Blazers star is traded this offseason.

"They’d make a call and have already internally discussed the idea, as I’m sure most contenders have, considering the rising smoke out of Portland," Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote on the Warriors.

Lillard is signed to Portland through 2024-25, but Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in June the star could force his way out through a trade. The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly "angling" to get Lillard, per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star.

The Athletic also listed the New York Knicks as a team that could be interested.

Per Slater, the Warriors could offer perhaps the best package in a trade, headlined by James Wiseman, plus the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in the 2021 draft. The team would also add Andrew Wiggins and future first-rounders to complete a deal.

It could be worth it to add one of the top offensive weapons in the NBA, finishing last season with an average of 28.8 points and 7.5 assists per game while earning his sixth career All-Star selection.

Pairing him with scoring champ Stephen Curry would give the Warriors the most exciting backcourt in the league, especially when Klay Thompson returns to full strength from the torn ACL that kept him out all last season.

The question is whether this is a good fit, either for Golden State or Lillard.

Two undersized guards in the backcourt could lead to defensive question marks, while the Warriors would be left without much frontcourt presence without Wiseman.

This trade also might not make Lillard any happier, going from a team that finished sixth in the Western Conference last year to a team that missed the playoffs.

Golden State might have a championship pedigree, but this move might not be what is needed to get back into contention.