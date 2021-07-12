NFL Exec on Russell Wilson: 'Don't Get the Sense' Seahawks Are Sold Long Term on QB

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

It may have been all hugs and laughs at Seattle Seahawks minicamp last month, but at least one NFL executive isn't sold on Russell Wilson's future with the franchise.

"There's something going on there," one high-ranking NFL official told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "I just don't get the sense they are sold on him long term."

