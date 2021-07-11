Dez Bryant Posts Photo of Cleats from 2015 Cowboys vs. Packers Game: 'It Was a Catch'

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Dez Bryant never won a Super Bowl during his time with the Dallas Cowboys, but perhaps he might have if the officials deemed his controversial and infamous non-catch a catch during his team's loss to the Green Bay Packers that ended its 2014 season.

Bryant posted a picture of the cleats he wore during the Packers' 26-21 win in the NFC Divisional Round showdown and said, "I stumbled across these cleats and got a little emotional because these are the cleats I wore against Green Bay... it was a catch and forever will be a catch!!!"

The receiver finished with just three catches for 38 yards in the loss, but it was his catch that wasn't that stood out the most.

Officials deemed he did not make a football move and ruled the long catch—that could have set up a touchdown—incomplete.

Bryant was upset about it at the time and still wasn't happy about it during an appearance on Twitch with Bleacher Report in April 2020:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While it is likely far from a silver lining from Bryant's perspective, the NFL eventually rewrote the rule after the controversial play.