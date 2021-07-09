Bears Rumors: Allen Robinson II Contract Extension Unlikely Before Offseason Deadline

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Chicago Bears and wide receiver Allen Robinson II have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to negotiate a long-term deal after Chicago applied the franchise tag in March.

However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that a multiyear contract for the seven-year NFL veteran appears "unlikely" to happen before the deadline.

"At this point, it seems unlikely a long-term deal will get done," Pelissero said Thursday on NFL Network's Total Access (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). He added that Robinson and the Bears have had "no substantive talks" in months.

He will be paid $18 million on the franchise tag for 2021 if the two sides can't come to terms.

Robinson, who will turn 28 in August, played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014 to 2017 before signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bears before the 2018 campaign.

The former Penn State star caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns last year after snagging 98 balls for 1,147 yards and seven scores the season before.