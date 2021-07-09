Former Tennessee DB LaDarrell McNeil Dies at Age 27

Wade Rackley/Tennessee Athletics/Collegiate Images via Getty Images

The University of Tennessee football team announced Friday former Volunteers defensive back LaDarrell McNeil has died at the age of 27.

No further details about McNeil's death were immediately released.

McNeil was a four-year starter for the Vols from 2012 through 2015 following a standout career at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas that led him to become a 4-star recruit.

The safety recorded 219 total tackles, 14 passes defended, five interceptions and two forced fumbles across 47 appearances for UT. One of his picks came in the Volunteers' victory over Iowa in the Taxslayer Bowl at the end of his junior season in 2014.

Several of McNeil's former teammates and coaches posted condolences on social media:

His accolades while at Tennessee included a selection to the 2012 Freshman All-SEC Team.

McNeil wasn't selected in the 2016 NFL draft and didn't go on to play professionally.