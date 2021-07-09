Report: 16-Year-Old Jalen Lewis Becomes Youngest American Pro Basketball Player Ever

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Lewis, a 16-year-old 5-star center, has reportedly signed a contract with the new Overtime Elite league to become the youngest basketball player to turn pro in the United States.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that Lewis signed a multiyear deal worth "more than $1 million" amid college basketball interest from Duke, Kentucky and UCLA.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

