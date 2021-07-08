Saints GM Mickey Loomis Says Drew Brees' Return Ended Any Possible Tom Brady Pursuit

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The New Orleans Saints were committed to 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees when he decided to return for the 2020 NFL season.

That's what Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said on the Adam Schein Podcast when asked whether New Orleans "kicked the tires" on signing quarterback Tom Brady (24-minute mark).

“All I can say is this," Loomis said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "As soon as Drew made the decision that he was gonna play again last year, then that’s the route we were going. That’s probably all I’m gonna say to that.”

The Saints could have been a potential option for Brady as 13-time Pro Bowler Brees contemplated retirement, but he decided to return for one final season.

Brady ended up choosing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency prior to the 2020 NFL season, ending his 20-year career with the New England Patriots. He won his seventh career Super Bowl after the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brees' Saints became NFC South champions after finishing 12-4 and edging the 11-5 Bucs by one game.

The Saints took the Bucs down twice in the regular season, but Brady's team got the last laugh in the playoffs with a 30-20 win over New Orleans in the NFC Divisional Round.

The Bucs then defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game before a dominant 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

After the season, Brees retired, ending a surefire Pro Football Hall of Fame career. The Saints have Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill at quarterback.

Brady and the Bucs are looking for back-to-back Super Bowl titles. They return all 22 offensive and defensive starters.