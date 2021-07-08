Wimbledon 2021 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live-Stream Info

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Someone will win their first career Wimbledon title when Ashleigh Barty takes on Karolina Pliskova in the women's singles final.

There have been few easy paths through the women's draw in London with top seeds and proven competitors excelling at every stage. The top-seeded Barty now appears destined to take home the trophy, although she will have to earn it with one more win with the pressure at its highest.

Here is what fans need to know ahead of what should be an excellent final match at the All England Club.

Women's Singles Final

When: Saturday, July 10

Time: 9 a.m. ET (2 p.m. local)

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

After retiring in the second round at Roland-Garros with a hip injury, Barty has seemingly been at full strength at this tournament.

The Australian needed three sets to beat Carla Suarez Navarro in the first round, but she has won her next five matches all in straight sets while most haven't been even close.

Even when there were some challenges from former champ Angelique Kerber, Barty showcased her ability to cover the entire court in the semifinal victory:

Kerber had zero aces and just 16 winners in the match compared to eight aces and 38 winners from Barty.

"It's incredible, it was as close to as good a tennis match that I have ever played," Barty told reporters after the semifinal. "It was a hell of a match from the first ball."

Even when Kerber grabbed a 5-2 advantage in the second set, Barty showed great resolve to fight her way back to a tiebreak and eventual 6-3, 7-6 victory. It makes the No. 1 player in the world extremely difficult to bet against going into Saturday's final.

Of course, her next opponent might have something to say about that.

The second semifinal was more competitive than the first, with both Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova giving all they had to advance.

Sabalenka won the first set, mostly thanks to winning the key points when it mattered:

It was the first set Pliskova had lost in the tournament, but she bounced back in the second by winning 12-of-15 service points.

The No. 8 seed continued to thrive with the serve and didn't face a single break opportunity the rest of the match on the way to a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win.

She also produced impressive moments in the return game:

Even without a Grand Slam title on her resume, Pliskova is an experienced competitor and former No. 1 player in the world. Based on her dominance at Wimbledon these two weeks, she is seemingly in as good of form as we have ever seen her.

The 29-year-old will give Barty everything she has to create an exciting final.