Trevor Bauer Bobblehead Promo Canceled by Dodgers amid Sexual Assault Investigation

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly cancelled a Trevor Bauer bobblehead promotion scheduled for Aug. 19 amid the police investigation into allegations the starting pitcher sexually assaulted a woman, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Major League Baseball placed Bauer on a seven-day paid administrative leave on Friday as it investigates the accusations. Per Shaikin, the league is expected to request the MLBPA for a seven-day extension to that paid leave.

A woman was granted a temporary ex parte domestic violence restraining order against Bauer on June 28 after accusing him of sexual assault on two separate occasions.

Per Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic, those accusations included Bauer allegedly "punching her in the face, vagina, and buttocks, sticking his fingers down her throat, and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times."

The woman said both occasions began as consensual sexual encounters, but after the second encounter she suffered "two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face," while she said her medical notes said she had "significant head and facial trauma."

She also said that Bauer penetrated her anally while she was unconscious and unable to give consent during their first meeting.

Bauer has denied that any part of his relationship with the woman was non-consensual, and his agent released a statement saying Bauer has "messages that show [her] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face," per The Athletic.

He has a hearing set for July 23, which is the first date he can respond to the restraining order. No legal charges have been filed at this time.