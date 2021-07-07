DeChambeau, Rodgers Win Capital One's The Match vs. Mickelson, Brady

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau defeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson in the fourth edition of Capital One's The Match on Tuesday.

Rodgers and DeChambeau won 3 and 2 over Brady and Mickelson at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, a course that provided some jaw-dropping views:

As for the golf, the two teams were tied all square after the front nine, but Rodgers and DeChambeau proceeded to win holes No. 10 through No. 12 thanks to three birdies.

Brady and Mickelson got one back on No. 15, but Rodgers' birdie on the 16th sealed the 3-and-2 win.

There were many highlights on the day, with DeChambeau kicking things off with a chip-in on the first hole.

The thin air and elevation led to golf balls flying all afternoon, and Brady's 392-yard drive on the par-four third landed on the green.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The football players' short games were working as well, though. Rodgers channeled Kevin Na by practically running in this putt:

Brady excelled on the green, too, knocking this one in on the par-three seventh.

Dropping bombs was the theme of the day, though, and DeChambeau defied logic with this 480-yard drive on the par-five 777-yard eighth hole.

It was a Rodgers putt, however, that gave him and DeChambeau the three-up lead:

Mickelson and Brady got one back on the 15th, but Rodgers' birdie on No. 16 closed out the victory.

There was no shortage of notable moments on the day. Former President Barack Obama hinted that he may make an appearance at a future edition of Capital One's The Match if Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who provided commentary and played in a previous edition of this event, took part.

Barkley also gave Brady a big-time compliment, calling the seven-time Super Bowl winner the greatest athlete of all time.

Mickelson let the jokes fly as DeChambeau talked at length with a rules official about an awry shot that found long grass.

More important conversations took place later on as Rodgers' murky future with the Packers was brought up multiple times, both in jest by Brady and during an interview with the commentating crew.

The foursome was also greeted by a bear.

Brady's competitive nature also came out as a missed putt put him in a bad mood:

In the end, Brady and Mickelson fought hard but fell just short.

Most important was the money the event raised for charity, as noted in a WarnerMedia press release:

"In association with Capital One’s The Match, donations will be made to benefit My Brother's Keeper Alliance, Feeding America, and the Montana Food Bank Network. Capital One's The Match will also feature on-course competitive challenges to help raise additional awareness and funding for these important initiatives."

All four editions of Capital One's The Match, which began when Mickelson beat Tiger Woods in a one-on-one showdown in 2018, have benefitted various charitable efforts.