Video: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Play 'Jeopardy' Ahead of Capital One's The Match

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Before they split into two teams for Capital One's The Match, the quartet of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau enjoyed a brief game of Jeopardy! for Bleacher Report.

Brady couldn't help but have some fun at Rodgers' expense, answering a question about the Green Bay Packers star by describing him as "unhappy with his boss and has no options." The 37-year-old has been embroiled in a well-publicized conflict with his team this offseason.

Capital One's The Match is set to get underway at 5 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on TNT, TBS and truTV.

If Jeopardy! is any indication, the trash talk alone should make for great entertainment.