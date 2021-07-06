Video: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Play 'Jeopardy' Ahead of Capital One's The Match

Video: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Play 'Jeopardy' Ahead of Capital One's The MatchJuly 6, 2021
Before they split into two teams for Capital One's The Match, the quartet of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau enjoyed a brief game of Jeopardy! for Bleacher Report.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Nobody was safe during this round of Jeopardy 💀<a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/PhilMickelson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PhilMickelson</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/b_dechambeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@b_dechambeau</a> tee off at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CaptialOnesTheMatch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CaptialOnesTheMatch</a> TODAY. <br><br>Watch starting at 5pm ET on TNT 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/B1KqhBzZC7">pic.twitter.com/B1KqhBzZC7</a>
Brady couldn't help but have some fun at Rodgers' expense, answering a question about the Green Bay Packers star by describing him as "unhappy with his boss and has no options." The 37-year-old has been embroiled in a well-publicized conflict with his team this offseason.
Capital One's The Match is set to get underway at 5 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on TNT, TBS and truTV.
If Jeopardy! is any indication, the trash talk alone should make for great entertainment.