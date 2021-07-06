Patrick Mahomes to Host USA Football Coaching Clinics, Gives Grants to Youth Leagues

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will host three coaching clinics in Missouri as part of a partnership with USA Football.

"Smart coaching can make a lasting and positive impact on kids and their sports development," Mahomes said in a statement. "I'm happy to partner with USA Football to support healthy football practices for coaches and youth athletes across the K.C. region."

In addition, Mahomes announced 15 youth leagues around Kansas City will be given $2,000 operating grants.

"Patrick's commitment to kids through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is immense and uncommon," USA Football chief executive Scott Hallenbeck said. "We value Patrick's friendship and love of the game to deliver best-in-class coach training and grants to help elevate youth football programs throughout Greater Kansas City."

Mahomes has ascended to superstardom with the Chiefs, winning an MVP, Super Bowl and shattering most of the franchise passing record book in just three seasons as a starter. Kansas City has reached at least the AFC Championship Game in each of his three seasons and the Super Bowl the last two.

Having inked a $450 million contract that locks him in with the Chiefs through 2031, Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have been committed to being active members of the Kansas City community.

In 2020, the couple, through the 15 and The Mahomies Foundation, made a $100,000 donation to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. These camps continue Mahomes' effort in the community while offering his MVP-level expertise.