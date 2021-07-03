Bronny James, Strive for Greatness vs. Midwest Basketball Club Video Highlights

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Bronny James and the Strive for Greatness 17U team played Midwest Basketball Club on Day 1 of The Battle: Summer Showcase in Akron, Ohio's St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Friday.

Justin Brantley, who works as a national recruiting director/analyst for SUVtv and called the game, broke down some more details:

Midwest Basketball Club led 53-39 at the half before hanging on for the two-point win.

Some highlights can be found below via SLAM:

Before the game, James warmed up with his father, four-time NBA MVP and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

He also put on a show in the dunk line.

The event took place at the elder James' alma mater, where he played before the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him first overall in the 2003 NBA draft.

The showcase is a three-day high school boys basketball event that features some Division I recruits, per George M. Thomas of the Akron Beacon-Journal. They include Ohio State commit Bowen Hardman and Gabe Cupps, who has also been offered a scholarship by OSU.

As Brantley noted, Cupps led all scorers with 26 points for Midwest Basketball Club during the Friday night finale.

The Strive for Greatness 17U team will play Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET against C2K Elite Basketball and Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. All-Ohio Red.

Bryce James, Bronny's younger brother, is also taking part in the event with the Strive for Greatness 15U team. Per Ballislife.com, they won in blowout fashion over NEO Basketball on Friday.