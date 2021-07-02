Josh Gordon Submits NFL Reinstatement Letter; Hopes to Join Team for Training Camp

AP Photo/Brian Blanco

Former wide receiver Josh Gordon, who the NFL suspended indefinitely a second time after violating a conditional reinstatement under the league's policy on substances of abuse, is again looking to return to the league.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided some updates on Gordon's status Friday, noting the wideout has applied for reinstatement and hopes to land with a team for training camp:

"Josh Gordon officially has submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and hopes to be with a team for training camp, per a league source. The NFL has been randomly drug testing Gordon for the past three months and is said to have passed all tests."

All NFL teams will have reported to training camp by Tuesday, July 27.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely a second time in Jan. 2021 after violating the league's policy, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, who noted that the NFL did not provide any additional details.

The former Baylor star was initially suspended indefinitely in December 2019 after violating the league's "policies on substances of abuse and performance-enhancing substances," per Henderson.

That marked his sixth suspension since the 2013 season—Gordon's second year in the league—and fifth for "some form of substance abuse," per ESPN Stats & Information (h/t Henderson).

The Cleveland Browns selected Gordon in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft. He dominated the NFL one year later with 87 receptions, a league-high 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Gordon spoke about dealing with addiction throughout much of his life, and he told Clay Skipper of GQ about why how it began when he was in middle school.