Report: Cowboys, 49ers, Jaguars Fined by NFL for OTA Rule Violations

AP Photo/LM Otero

The NFL has reportedly fined three franchises for violating league rules during organized team activities.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars were fined Thursday.

It's unclear what the specific violations were.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported last month that the 49ers were docked one week of rookie development from their offseason program because of a violation.

The infraction stemmed from rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir posting video footage from rookie minicamp on social media.

Per Jacob Hutchinson of KNBR.com, the NFL has "strict rules about media recording and the periods in which media film."

The clip Lenoir posted was picked up by several 49ers fan sites that have large social media followings.

Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk noted NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith told reporters during a conference call last month that one team had been penalized for an OTA rules violation and "other possible violations were also under investigation" by the league.

All 32 teams are preparing for the start of training camp later this month. The NFL has already announced a unified report date of July 27 for every club, but the Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers can report as early as July 21 since they will play in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5.

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are eligible to report as soon as July 24 since their regular-season opener against the Cowboys takes place Thursday, Sept. 9.