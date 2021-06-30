Restraining Order Against Trevor Bauer Includes Graphic Details of Alleged Assaults

AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron

The following article discusses sensitive details regarding allegations of sexual assault.

The Pasadena Police Department announced Tuesday that it opened an investigation several weeks ago into Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer after a woman said he sexually assaulted her in Pasadena, California.

On Wednesday, graphic details of the allegations were included as part of the woman's domestic violence restraining order against the pitcher, per Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang of The Athletic.

The woman said in the 67-page ex-parte document that the pitcher assaulted her on two separate occasions that "included Bauer punching her in the face, vagina, and buttocks, sticking his fingers down her throat, and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times."

The woman said that she met Bauer on Instagram in April 2021 and traveled from San Diego to Los Angeles to meet him in person on April 21, which she said was when the first of the two encounters occurred. She said the second time occurred on the evening of May 15.

The woman said both encounters began in a consensual manner before Bauer committed acts that she did not provide consent for.

The woman also said the second encounter resulted in her suffering "two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, significant bruising and scratching to one side of her face," per Ghiroli and Strang. She said her medical notes also stated that she suffered "significant head and facial trauma" and that she showed signs of basilar skull fracture.

The woman also stated that she lost consciousness during the first encounter and woke up to Bauer penetrating her anally.

"I woke up face down on the bed, disoriented. I began realizing that he was having sex with me in my anus, which I never communicated that I wanted, nor did I consent," the woman said in the declaration, which was signed "under penalty of perjury of California state laws," per Ghiroli and Strang.

Bauer’s agent, Jon Fetterolf, denied the allegations in a statement released to reporters Tuesday, saying in part that "Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021" and that "any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Bauer's camp declined any further comment than that statement when approached by Ghiroli and Strang.

Bryan Freedman, who is representing the woman in this case, stated the following to Ghiroli and Strang:

"Without going into detail for the benefit of both my client and Mr. Bauer, the pictures evidencing the unconsented abuse do not lie. Any suggestion that she was not the victim of assault is not only false and defamatory but, in fact, perpetuates the abuse. Our client truly wants Mr. Bauer to engage in a medically appropriate therapeutic process where he can receive the treatment he needs to never act this way again. If he is willing to meaningfully participate in a process directed by appropriate professionals, it will go a long way toward allowing her to feel safe and resolving this matter. But, regardless, she cannot allow this to happen unknowingly to anyone else."

The Dodgers, who signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract last offseason, issued a statement, saying they were "made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling the matter" and that they "take any allegations of this nature very seriously but will have no further comment at this time."

The 30-year-old is still listed on the Dodgers' active roster and most recently started against the San Francisco Giants on Monday. He's made 17 starts for Los Angeles this year.

The right-hander has pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers over his 10-year MLB career.