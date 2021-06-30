Report: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Gives Beats Headphones to Miss. State Baseball Team

AP Photo/LM Otero

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly provided the Mississippi State baseball team with gifts amid their run to the College World Series.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Prescott was present for Game 2 of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night, and he gave every Bulldogs team member a pair of Beats headphones.

Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt 13-2 in Game 2 to force a decisive Game 3, which will be played Wednesday in Omaha.

The Mississippi State product played for the Bulldogs from 2012-15.

During his senior season in 2015, Prescott completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,793 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 588 yards and 10 scores.

The Cowboys made Prescott a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, and he has been the team's starter ever since, winning the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and earning two Pro Bowl nods.

Mississippi State's baseball team is looking to become the first squad to win a national championship in a team sport in school history.

This isn't the first time that Prescott has given out Beats as a gift since signing an endorsement deal with Beats in 2017.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He gave Beats to his Cowboys teammates in 2017 and later gifted them to members of the XFL's Dallas Renegades last year.

Prescott, who missed all but five games last season after suffering a serious ankle injury, signed a contract extension with the Cowboys this offseason and will look to return to form in 2021.