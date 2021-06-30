Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says 2021 Season Is 'Going to Be Very, Very Special for Us'

AP Photo/LM Otero

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has high expectations for the 2021 season.

He told Newy Scruggs of NBC DFW on Tuesday that he expects "improvement, a lot of improvement" in the upcoming season from the Cowboys (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk):

"We're going to play more complementary football from defense to offense to special teams, and then we're going to have a healthy team. We've all approached the offseason, we approached the season the right way. We're just excited. We're excited that hopefully we can stay healthy; we can get good fortune on that end. Then, we can just put everything we've worked hard for together on all stages and all phases of the game. We're excited for this year. It's going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans."

The Cowboys have reason for optimism.