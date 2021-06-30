NHL Awards 2021 Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/Nick Didlick

Hockey fans still have to wait a bit to celebrate a new Stanley Cup champion. In the meantime, they can at least salute the individual stars from 2020-21 after the NHL handed out its top awards.

Connor McDavid was the big winner after scoring 33 goals and leading the NHL in assists (72) and points (105). McDavid joined Wayne Gretzky as the second multi-time Hart Memorial Trophy recipient in Edmonton Oilers history.

Here are the results from Tuesday.

NHL Awards Show Results

Hart Memorial Trophy: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Vezina Trophy: Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

Calder Memorial Trophy: Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild

James Norris Memorial Trophy: Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Ted Lindsay Award: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

When it came to the most prestigious honor still on the board, there was little drama to be had. McDavd swept all 100 first-place votes for the Hart Trophy, which put him in illustrious company.

The 24-year-old also collected the Ted Lindsay Award, which goes to the best player as voted on by the NHL Players' Association.

The obvious question is when the Oilers can capitalize on the presence of McDavid and 2019-20 Hart Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl and make a deep postseason run.

Marc-Andre Fleury added another accolade to his decorated career with a Vezina Trophy.

The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender set career highs in save percentage (.928) and goals-against average (1.98), which helped him beat out the Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Colorado Avalanche's Philipp Grubauer.

Vasilevskiy came within a handful of votes of grabbing his second Vezina.

Grubauer was one of three Colorado Avalanche players to be a finalist along with Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. The Avs may have tied the Golden Knights for the most points during the regular season, but that wasn't enough to propel their stars over the top.

Kirill Kaprizov became the first Minnesota Wild player to receive the Calder Memorial Trophy after finishing with 27 goals and 24 assists.

Kaprizov clearly has a bright future ahead. Whether that future is in Minnesota remains to be seen.

The 24-year-old is due to be a free agent, with little progress apparently made between the two sides. The Athletic's Michael Russo reported the Wild have tabled "lucrative contract offers of seven and eight years that would make Kaprizov the highest-paid player per year in franchise history." However, he's looking to make a shorter commitment.

While he provided an acceptance speech for Tuesday's show, Kaprizov was actually off the grid when the program aired:

Adam Fox rounded out the winners as the New York Rangers defenseman received the James Norris Memorial Trophy. He finished with five goals and 42 assists in his second season.

Fox is the first Rangers player to get the Norris Trophy since Brian Leetch in 1996-97. Fittingly, Leetch presented him with the award.

Now, the NHL's focus will shift back to the Stanley Cup Final, where the Tampa Bay Lightning drew first blood on the Montreal Canadiens with a 5-1 Game 1 victory on Monday.

The teams will return to the ice Wednesday.