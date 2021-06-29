X

    Don Granato Agrees to Reported 3-Year Contract as Sabres Head Coach

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 29, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

    The Buffalo Sabres removed the interim tag from Don Granato on Tuesday, making him the 20th head coach in franchise history.

    Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported Granato's contract will be for three years. He took over as interim coach on March 17, leading the Sabres to a 9-16-3 record.

    The veteran coach initially joined the Sabres under Ralph Krueger during the 2019-20 season. Buffalo fired Krueger after less than two seasons.

    The Sabres have not reached the playoffs since the 2010-11 season. Granato will be tasked with improving a roster that recorded just 15 wins in a 56-game season, though most of those came under his tutelage.

    "He made all the young guys play very well," defenseman Rasmus Dahlin told reporters of Granato. "He made us feel confident. Every day we came to the rink we were in a good mood. We always knew he had our back and that's a huge key for having success."

    The young locker room's confidence in Granato is likely what won him the job. The 53-year-old understands working his way up through the system after having done it himself as a coach, beginning with the USHL in 1993 and then transitioning to the CHL and AHL before finally getting his chance at the NHL level.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Sabres name Don Granato as head coach

      Sabres name Don Granato as head coach
      Buffalo Sabres logo
      Buffalo Sabres

      Sabres name Don Granato as head coach

      canoe
      via canoe

      Sabres news: Don Granato named new Sabres head coach

      Sabres news: Don Granato named new Sabres head coach
      Buffalo Sabres logo
      Buffalo Sabres

      Sabres news: Don Granato named new Sabres head coach

      Sabre Noise
      via Sabre Noise

      Sabres' Big Price for Eichel 👀

      BUF targeting 'at least four pieces that would be equivalent of first-rounders' in potential Jack Eichel trade (NY Post)

      Sabres' Big Price for Eichel 👀
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Sabres' Big Price for Eichel 👀

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Sabres news: Cozens' potential may signal bright future for Sabres

      Sabres news: Cozens' potential may signal bright future for Sabres
      Buffalo Sabres logo
      Buffalo Sabres

      Sabres news: Cozens' potential may signal bright future for Sabres

      Sabre Noise
      via Sabre Noise