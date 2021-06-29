Kucherov, Stamkos Power Lightning Past Canadiens in Game 1 of 2021 Stanley Cup Final

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

The Montreal Canadiens are trying to end a Stanley Cup title drought dating back 28 years. First, they'll have to figure out Andrei Vasilevskiy. And the Tampa Bay Lightning's electric offense. And their stout defense.

Turns out the Lightning are the defending champions for a reason.

The Lightning and their star goalkeeper proved to be quite the foil for the Canadiens on Monday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, winning 5-1 behind Vasilevskiy's 18 saves and a goal-scoring barrage from the team's wealth of talented forwards.

Erik Cernak, Yanni Gourde, Nikita Kucherov (two) and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning, who are now just three wins away from repeating as champions.

Brayden Point added three assists for the Lightning.

The Lightning just utterly dominated this one. They outshot the Canadiens 27-19, blocked 15 shots and held a 10-5 advantage in takeaways. Both teams brought the physicality, but it was the Lightning who also brought the scoring touch.

In front of a rocking Amalie Arena crowd, the Lightning looked well on their way to earning a third Stanley Cup title in organization history.

Montreal had its moments, as Ben Chiarot's goal in the second period cut the Tampa lead in half.

But they were too few and far between Monday night.

Not that adversity will bother the Canadiens too much. They were down 3-1 in their first-round series versus the Toronto Maple Leafs before advancing. They lost the first game in the Stanley Cup Semifinal against the Vegas Golden Knights before winning in six. They're 5-1 in overtime games.

It's been a magical run, and it's far from over. But Monday night the Lightning were just better, full stop.

It helps having a superstar like Kucherov. Or a netminder like Vasilevskiy. Or...well, it helps to be as loaded as the Lighting.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.