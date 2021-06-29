Video: Gwen Goldman Reacts to Fulfilling 60-Year-Old Dream of Being Yankees Bat Girl

Video: Gwen Goldman Reacts to Fulfilling 60-Year-Old Dream of Being Yankees Bat GirlJune 29, 2021
In 1961, 10-year-old Gwen Goldman wrote the New York Yankees, hoping to be the team's bat girl. Her request was denied.
On Monday, 60 years later, the Yankees granted her wish as a part of HOPE (Helping Others Persevere & Excel) week:
New York Yankees @Yankees
At 10 years old, Gwen Goldman wrote a letter to the Yankees asking to be a bat girl. <br><br>Tonight, as a part of the first day of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOPEWeek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOPEWeek</a>, we welcome her to Yankee Stadium to live out her dream 60 years later. <a href="https://t.co/ixiFtkkADi">pic.twitter.com/ixiFtkkADi</a>
New York Yankees @Yankees
“Some dreams take longer than they should to be realized, but a goal attained should not dim with the passage of time.”<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOPEWeek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOPEWeek</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ashp6ONmxs">pic.twitter.com/Ashp6ONmxs</a>
In 1961, then-Yankees general manager Ron Hamey rejected her request, writing in a latter: "While we agree with you that girls are certainly as capable as boys, and no doubt would be an attractive addition on the playing field, I am sure you can understand that it is a game dominated by men a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout," (h/t the Associated Press).
But current general manager Brian Cashman was forwarded an email by Goldman's daughter, Abby, and made aware of the former request.
"Some dreams take longer than they should to be realized, but a goal attained should not dim with the passage of time," he wrote Goldman in a letter. "I have a daughter myself, and it is my sincere hope that every little girl will be given the opportunity to follow her aspirations into the future."
