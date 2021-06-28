Derek Carr Will Recruit Davante Adams 'Very Hard' to Raiders If Packers WR Hits FA

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams were teammates in college at Fresno State.

So it doesn't come as much of a surprise that Carr told Bri Mellon of ABC 30 Fresno that he would love a reunion with his former teammate when asked about Adams' potential unrestricted free agency after the 2021 season:

“I’ve learned in this business you never shut a door on anything. I know that he’s obviously the best receiver—everyone says one of the best—he’s the best receiver in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable. He’s been one of my best friends since we were in college together. I love the guy. ...

“I would always welcome [playing] with him again. I think it would unlock some things in both of us that people haven’t seen yet. And I’m always open to that and I will be recruiting very hard. So when that time comes, it will be a full-court press.”

The pair spent two seasons together for the Bulldogs (2012-13), and it was a fruitful partnership. Under Carr, Adams caught 233 passes for 3,031 yards and a whopping 38 touchdowns.

Carr was just as good, throwing for 9,187 yards, 87 touchdowns and 15 picks in those two years. And Fresno State went 20-6 during that time.

There is enough uncertainty in Green Bay at the moment that it wouldn't be shocking if Adams chose to go with a different team after this season, as Aaron Rodgers continues to remain away from the team.

If Rodgers ultimately ends his stand-off with the Packers and a truce is reached, it would be hard to imagine Adams going elsewhere, barring the Packers dramatically undervaluing him in contract negotiations and choosing not to use the franchise tag.

After all, his partnership with Rodgers has led to a career that includes four Pro Bowls and a 2020 first-team All-Pro selection. The 28-year-old just set career highs in receptions (115) and touchdowns (18), adding 1,374 receiving yards.

The football in Green Bay with Rodgers under center has been good for Adams. And the wideout told Fox News' Paulina Dedaj last week that he and the team have had very preliminary contract extension discussions.

"There's been talks, just really just talks, but we haven't really done anything or talked about anything that's worth mentioning," he said. "It's kind of just been the beginning stage of talking, and we'll figure out what happens. Hopefully, something gets figured out, but I'm just there to play ball either way. That stuff will take care of itself eventually."