NASCAR at Pocono 2021 Results: Kyle Busch Gets 2nd Win of Season; Larson Finishes 2nd

The only question for Kyle Busch entering the final lap at Sunday's Explore the Poconos 350 was whether he would have enough fuel to finish the race.

Spoiler alert: He did.

Busch beat Kyle Larson by a wide margin on Sunday, taking home his second win of the year.

Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top five. Martin Truex Jr. and William Byron were the stage winners.

But it was Busch, despite battling transmission issues throughout the day, who won after deciding against a late fuel stop.

"The biggest thing was trying to time the restart right," Busch said on the NBC Sports broadcast after the race. "Leave pit road and come back around and be at full speed by the time the field takes the start/finish line. We were a little bit off on that. But it was all you could think about doing in that situation, just trying to think through every opportunity and every obstacle on you. That's just what we did."

Busch spent much of the race trying to keep his car from popping out of gear, only to watch it get stuck in fourth gear and burn out the clutch. Through it all, he managed to lead 30 laps and steal the win.

So he was understandably jovial after the race:

"Sometimes these races aren't always won by the fastest car," he told reporters.

While Busch managed to squeeze a win out of a tough situation, Larson struggled to overcome the day's adversities.

"Seemed like every point of the race, everything that happened in the race, nothing went my way," he told reporters. "Restarts, just guys messing up in front of me, me getting shuffled out of the groove, bad lane choices on my part, everything didn't go my way."

So it goes. He'll be hoping luck is on his side next Sunday, July 4 at the Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The race will be run at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.