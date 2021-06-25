New Rape Allegation Against Derrius Guice in Updated Lawsuit Against LSU

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Another woman made a rape allegation against former LSU and Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice on Friday in an amended complaint to a federal Title IX lawsuit filed by seven current and former LSU students. The suit alleged the school "repeatedly engaged in discriminatory, retaliatory, and other unlawful actions" when they attempted to bring rape, domestic violence and other concerns forward against Guice and other members of the university.

Andrea Gallo of the Advocate reported the news and outlined the allegation against Guice, writing:

"The latest to come forward is Ashlyn Robertson, who enrolled at LSU in 2015. Robertson hosted a 2016 party at her apartment that Guice attended without being invited, according to the lawsuit. Robertson said she was passed out on her bed when Guice entered her room and raped her. Her friends on the football team later told her that Guice bragged about having sex with her, according to the lawsuit."

Kenny Jacoby and Nancy Armour of USA Today first reported Robertson's allegations in August without naming her.

Gallo wrote that Robertson said Guice "began a campaign against her" and that Robertson hid in her room when the running back visited her apartment in 2016. He reportedly "harassed" her for "spreading rumors" and said he had "a gun with [her] name on it," per Gallo's recount of the lawsuit.

Gallo also outlined multiple accusations against Guice by other women:

"Robertson and former LSU tennis player Abby Owens have each accused Guice of rape while he was at LSU. Former Athletic Department student worker Calise Richardson says in the federal lawsuit that Guice also tried to rape her at LSU, while another former Athletic Department student worker, Samantha Brennan, accused Guice of sharing a partially nude photo of her without her permission. A Superdome security guard, Gloria Scott, has also accused Guice of sexually harassing her."

Guice's attorney has previously denied his client did anything wrong during his time at LSU, per Gallo. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is also named in the lawsuit, which claims he did not report the accusation to the Title IX office or anyone else when it was brought to his attention. He denied knowing about the allegations.

Guice was also arrested and charged with domestic violence in August in a separate case. On Wednesday, he reached a settlement with his ex-girlfriend, leading to four misdemeanor charges being dropped, per ESPN's John Keim.

"Guice had been arrested on domestic violence charges in Loudoun County, Virginia, in August, stemming from three separate incidents earlier in 2020 at his home in Ashburn, Virginia," Keim wrote. "Guice had allegedly pushed the woman to the ground three different times. If convicted, Guice could have served jail time."

Through his attorney, Guice also denied those charges, per Keim.

Washington selected Guice with the 59th pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He missed the 2018 season with a torn left ACL and played five games in 2019 after suffering a torn meniscus and sprained MCL in his right knee.

Washington released Guice on Aug. 7 following news of the domestic violence charges.