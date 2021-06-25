Tom Brady Breaks Down Viral Video of Lombardi Trophy Toss on 'The Shop'

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady discussed his infamous Lombardi Trophy toss on Friday's episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted.

Brady and the Bucs celebrated their Super Bowl LV win with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River.

At one point, Brady tossed the Lombardi trophy from boat to boat, connecting with tight end Cameron Brate on the other end.

The trophy somehow went unscathed during the parade, which celebrated the Bucs' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The victory marked Brady's seventh Super Bowl win and the Bucs' second in franchise history.