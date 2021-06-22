X

    Texas WR Keithron Lee Suspended After Arrest on Assault Charge

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 23, 2021
    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended incoming first-year wideout Keithron Lee after he was arrested and jailed on an assault charge in Bryan, Texas, per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.

    “We’re aware of the situation with Keithron Lee," Sarkisian said in a statement Tuesday (h/t Taylor Estes of Horns247). "We have talked with his family and he has been suspended from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal process."

    Estes provided more information on Lee's arrest and bond:

    "The suspension comes after Lee was arrested June 20 on assault of a family member charges. The wide receiver was booked in Brazos County Jail with his bond set at $5,000 following the arrest on assault charges. According to jail records, Lee's $5,000 bond was posted on Monday, June 21."

    Lee, a 5'10", 175-pound wide receiver out of Bryan who attended Rudder High School, is listed as a 3-star prospect in the class of 2021 by 247Sports.

