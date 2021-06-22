NFL Matches Raiders' Carl Nassib's $100K Donation to The Trevor Project

NFL Matches Raiders' Carl Nassib's $100K Donation to The Trevor ProjectJune 23, 2021
The NFL announced Tuesday that it was matching the $100,000 donation Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made to The Trevor Project on Monday:
Nassib publicly came out as gay on Monday:
"I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now. But I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary. But until then, I'mma do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate, and I'm gonna start by donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project."
The NFL community came out in support of Nassib after his announcement:
Michael Sam @MichaelSam52
Carl Nassib thank you for owning your truth and especially your donation to the @TrevorProject. LBGTQ people are more likely to commit suicide than heterosexuals. I hope and pray people will take note to this. Thank you again Carl and look forward to seeing you play on the field.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Raiders organization also released statements:
That support has expanded beyond the NFL world, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that Nassib's jersey was the top-selling uniform in the Fantastics network the past two days.
The Trevor Project's mission is to provide "crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25."
The 28-year-old Nassib appeared in 14 games for the Raiders last season (five starts), posting 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception.
NFL Matches Nassib's $100K Donation to the Trevor Project