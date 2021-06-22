NFL Matches Raiders' Carl Nassib's $100K Donation to The Trevor Project

Harry How/Getty Images

The NFL announced Tuesday that it was matching the $100,000 donation Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made to The Trevor Project on Monday:

Nassib publicly came out as gay on Monday:

"I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now. But I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming-out process are just not necessary. But until then, I'mma do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate, and I'm gonna start by donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project."

The NFL community came out in support of Nassib after his announcement:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Raiders organization also released statements:

That support has expanded beyond the NFL world, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that Nassib's jersey was the top-selling uniform in the Fantastics network the past two days.

The Trevor Project's mission is to provide "crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25."

The 28-year-old Nassib appeared in 14 games for the Raiders last season (five starts), posting 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception.