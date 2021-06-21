X

    Tom Brady on Team Ending FA Pursuit: 'You’re Sticking with That Motherf--ker?'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave some unfiltered insight into his 2020 free-agency process when speaking about how one unnamed team lost interest in him and decided to stick with its incumbent starter:

    Brady was seen speaking in a promotional clip for the next episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted, which will drop on Friday evening.

    Brady's 20-year run with the New England Patriots ended after the 2019 season, and he decided to sign with the Bucs on a two-year deal. That has gone quite well for Brady and the Bucs, who won Super Bowl LV 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in March 2020 that the Pats, Bucs and Los Angeles Chargers were interested in Brady's services.

    However, the team in question could very well be the Tennessee Titans, who were reportedly interested enough in Brady that the team believed it could beat the Pats in a potential free-agency showdown, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That never happened, however, as the Titans soon set their focus on signing Ryan Tannehill, who ended the 2019 season as Tennessee's QB1 after taking over for a benched Marcus Mariota, to a four-year, $118 million contract.

    Everything ended well for Brady, however, as he won his seventh Super Bowl.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Brady to Discuss Free Agency on 'The Shop' on HBO Max

      Brady to Discuss Free Agency on 'The Shop' on HBO Max
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Brady to Discuss Free Agency on 'The Shop' on HBO Max

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      McVay: Stafford a 'Bad MF-er'

      Rams HC hypes up his new QB: ‘He’s even better than advertised. ... It’s great being around him’ (MMQB)

      McVay: Stafford a 'Bad MF-er'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      McVay: Stafford a 'Bad MF-er'

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Jaelon Darden could be Bucs' surprise player in 2021

      Jaelon Darden could be Bucs' surprise player in 2021
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Jaelon Darden could be Bucs' surprise player in 2021

      Luke Easterling
      via Bucs Wire

      2021 NFL QB Rankings: Bucs’ Brady Still Elite

      2021 NFL QB Rankings: Bucs’ Brady Still Elite
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      2021 NFL QB Rankings: Bucs’ Brady Still Elite

      Pewter Report
      via Pewter Report