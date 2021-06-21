Tom Brady on Team Ending FA Pursuit: 'You’re Sticking with That Motherf--ker?'

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave some unfiltered insight into his 2020 free-agency process when speaking about how one unnamed team lost interest in him and decided to stick with its incumbent starter:

Brady was seen speaking in a promotional clip for the next episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted, which will drop on Friday evening.

Brady's 20-year run with the New England Patriots ended after the 2019 season, and he decided to sign with the Bucs on a two-year deal. That has gone quite well for Brady and the Bucs, who won Super Bowl LV 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in March 2020 that the Pats, Bucs and Los Angeles Chargers were interested in Brady's services.

However, the team in question could very well be the Tennessee Titans, who were reportedly interested enough in Brady that the team believed it could beat the Pats in a potential free-agency showdown, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

That never happened, however, as the Titans soon set their focus on signing Ryan Tannehill, who ended the 2019 season as Tennessee's QB1 after taking over for a benched Marcus Mariota, to a four-year, $118 million contract.

Everything ended well for Brady, however, as he won his seventh Super Bowl.