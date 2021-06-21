Wayne Gretzky, Steve Nash Among Co-Owners for National Lacrosse League Las Vegas Team

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The National Lacrosse League announced that hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, two-time golf major winner Dustin Johnson and Nets governor Joe Tsai have been announced as co-owners of its new Las Vegas franchise.

Jess Golden of CNBC relayed the news from the NLL on Monday.

Last season, the NLL had 10 active franchises from coast-to-coast in the United States in addition to three Canadian teams.

However, the box lacrosse league has since expanded to 15.

Panther City Lacrosse Club of Fort Worth, Texas, is the 14th team in the league, and the squad will pick its roster via an expansion draft on June 29.

Las Vegas is the 15th franchise, and it will begin play in the fall of 2022. The team will play at MGM Resorts International’s Michelob Ultra Arena. The team name, logo and colors have yet to be determined, although the team is soliciting team name ideas from fans via www.lasvegaslacrosse.com.

According to KLAS-TV (Las Vegas' CBS affiliate), the NLL awarded Las Vegas its 15th franchise spot on May 26. Tsai was announced as the owner, with a reported purchase price of $10 million.

Tsai's co-owners have impeccable athletic resumes.

Gretzky, a nine-time NHL MVP and the league's all-time goals, assists and points leader, is the unquestioned hockey GOAT.

Johnson, who set the Masters record by shooting 20-under at the tournament in November 2020, is the No. 2 golfer in the world. He is Gretzky's son-in-law.

Nash is a two-time NBA MVP and Basketball Hall of Famer. He just finished his first season coaching the Nets, whom Tsai bought in September 2019.